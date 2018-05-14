Jon Cooper: I don’t think we’ve earned our breaks through 2 games
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says the team hasn't really earned a lot of breaks against the Washington Capitals through two games of the Eastern Conference Final and that they are paying for it by being down 2-0.
