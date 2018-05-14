Brayden Point wants Lightning to be faster on the forecheck
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point wants the Bolts to have a little bit more speed on the forecheck to help the team get behind the Washington Capitals' defense in Game 3.
