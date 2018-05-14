Victor Hedman on Lightning’s confidence playing on the road
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman says the Bolts have won on the road before in this postseason run and they have to show they can do it again Tuesday night in Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.
