Dan Girardi: We have to focus on winning one game
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Dan Girardi
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi says the Bolts have to keep their focus on just winning Game 3 on Tuesday night and not become preoccupied with being down 2-0 to the Washington Capitals.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices