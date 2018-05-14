Steven Stamkos critical of Lightning’s defensive urgency after Game 2
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says the team isn't defending with the same urgency and is leaving Andrei Vasilevskiy out to dry after the Game 2 loss Sunday night.
