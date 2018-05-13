Watch: Justin Bour crushes 3rd pinch-hit homer of the season
Miami Marlins Justin Bour hit his 3rd pinch-homer of the season and has now hit 5 pinch-homers during his tenure with the Marlins setting the franchise record.
