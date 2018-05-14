Rays look for fresh start, Ryan Yarbrough to start Game 1 vs. Kansas City
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Rays look to rebound in the upcoming Kansas City Royals series.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices