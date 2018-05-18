[MUISC PLAYING] - You know, I have a great family and great friends that I've had dating as far back as kindergarten that I'm still really good friends with today. My dad growing up, always 31, his dad too. And growing up playing three sports, me and my sister and my little brother, we always-- whenever we can grab 31, we did to try to be just like our dad too playing sports. And it's kind of a family number so it really does mean a lot to us.