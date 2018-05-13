WATCH: Derek Dietrich reels in 3 runs with RBI double
Video Details
Miami Marlins outfielder Derek Dietrich doubles in the bottom of the fifth inning bringing in 3 runs from Castro, Bour and Anderson in Game 3 Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves.
