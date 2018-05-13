WATCH: Wilson Ramos extends hitting streak to 18 games
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos extends his MLB-best hitting streak to 18 games.
ANNOUNCER 1: 1 1. Ground ball headed up the middle and there's a base it. Ramos extends his hitting streak to 18. Lead off single in the night for Wilson Ramos.
- That's like the third time in the last four or five games, for Wilson, that he is--
