WATCH: Brad Miller sends one deep into Camden Yards
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays 1B Brad Miller sends one long at Camden Yards.
ANNOUNCER: Second game of the doubleheader. There's a blast, deep into right field. Trumbo will turn around and watch that one. Deep up into the seats, out of here. Home run for Brad Miller and it's 4 to 1.
