WATCH: Matt Duffy blasts a 3-run shot at Camden Yards

Video Details

Tampa Bay Rays 3B blasts a 3-run shot at Camden Yards.

ANNOUNCER: So a chance early for the Rays to strike, and there's a shot deep into left center field. That ball is gone! Into the bullpen. Home run for Matt Duffy. And the Rays do strike early. That home run makes it three to nothing.

