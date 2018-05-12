- Now it's time to hand out some hardware. Some gold stars, if you will. The Rays organization naming, Brandon Lowe, their minor league Player of the Week, this week.

- Yeah. Nice job here. Not, Nathaniel Lowe, from the team down south, in Charlotte. But this kid, right here, has just shown immense, quick hands.

He's speedy. And he's doing a little bit of everything, right now. So congratulations to the other Lowe.

- With the Montgomery Biscuits, hit 400 in his last 10 games. You see he's done-- just this past week he has 10-walks and 13 RBIs on the season.

