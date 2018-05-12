Capitals coach Barry Trotz on his team’s Game 1 win
Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz breaks down his team's Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, saying a complete team effort and playing the full 200 feet were the keys Friday night.
