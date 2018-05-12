Steven Stamkos: The Capitals outplayed us tonight
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says the Washington Capitals outplayed the Bolts in Game 1 and that they know they have to be much better if they want to respond in Sunday's Game 2.
