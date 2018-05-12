Chris Kunitz says Capitals were simply the better team in Game 1
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Chris Kunitz says the Washington Capitals put the Bolts on their heels in Game 1 on Friday night and that they need to find a way to break out of that.
