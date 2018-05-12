Lightning struggle to get anything going in Game 1 loss
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
FOX Sports Sun's Paul Kennedy and Bobby "The Chief" Taylor examine the Tampa Bay Lightning's loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 on Friday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices