Kevin Cash: We definitely need to find ways to score runs
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Friday night’s defeat to Baltimore Orioles, mentioning pitcher Jake Faria’s performance, how the Rays need to score runs and the upcoming double-header and road ahead.
