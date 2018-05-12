WATCH: J.T. Realmuto shows off his batting prowess
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto has a a big night against the Atlanta Braves in the win.
- The 2-2 to the Marlins backstop. Ground ball, fair ball. Inside the line, and toward the corner. It will be extra bases for Realmuto. Thinking about it, but he'll put on the brakes after the leadoff double.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
- As Realmuto drives one, left field and gone. A solo home run for JT Realmuto. And the Marlins are back in front, 2 to 1.
- Yes, sir.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
- Right back up the middle, bounces off the mound and into center field. Brinson will get held at third. And a run comes in.
