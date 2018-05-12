WATCH: Wilson Ramos singles to extend hitting streak to 17 games
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos shoots a single through the right side to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the majors.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices