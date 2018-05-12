Band leader steals the show as Craig Minervini joins the party on Cuban Heritage Night
Video Details
FOX Sports Florida's Craig Minervini ventures into the stands and joins the party on Cuban Heritage Night, as a very charismatic band leader steals the show!
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices