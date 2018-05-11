WATCH: Lewis Brinson homers in the 9th
Video Details
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson hits his first home run at Marlins Park.
- Brinson out to left center field and that one is gone. His first home run here at Marlins Park. It was Brinson with the solo shot.
