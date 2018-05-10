J.T. Miller: We have to be willing to pay the price vs. Capitals
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- J.T. Miller
- J.T. Miller
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Miller says the Bolts know what works for them and they have to keep playing that way as they gear up for a dangerous and confident Washington Capitals squad.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices