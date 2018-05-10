Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough discusses his start against the Braves
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Atlanta Braves
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Ryan Yarbrough
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough discusses the positives and negatives of his start tonight against the Atlanta Braves.
