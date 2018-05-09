Don Mattingly on Wednesday’s game: That wasn’t any fun
Video Details
- Chicago Cubs
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Wei-Yin Chen
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Wednesday's loss to the Cubs and performance from left-handed starter Wei-Yin Chen.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices