ANNOUNCER ONE: At least in the fall classic. Is Bryan Holaday sends one out to deep left center field. That one is gone. Bryan Holaday with a home run. A solo shot. His first since May 31st of 2016. And Holaday closes the gap here in the ninth.

ANNOUNCER TWO: Sixth home of his career. Great swing. Congratulations to Bryan Holaday. Great to see. Good swing of the bat, ball down. It's not over the plate. Good, good swing. And while you look for small victories today, this would be another one. List is starting to add up. Good things are happening for certain individuals today in this blowout game.