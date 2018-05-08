Jon Cooper on Eastern Conference final against Capitals
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says all the players should be good to go for Game 1 against the Washington Capitals and discusses the importance of the depth and balance of the Bolts' roster.
