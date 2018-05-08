Don Mattingly on LHP Jarlin Garcia’s pitching: ‘I think he just made mistakes’
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tips his hat to Chicago's Hendricks who shut down the Marlins' bats while the Marlins struggled pitching.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices