Blake Snell starts as Rays begin series against young Atlanta squad
Video Details
Left-hander Blake Snell gets the start Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices