Ondrej Palat on what the keys were to closing out the Bruins
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ondrej Palat
- Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat tells Rick Peckham about the keys to closing out the Boston Bruins in Game 5 on Sunday evening.
