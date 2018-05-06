Alex Killorn likes how Lightning ramped up their defense vs. Bruins
- Alex Killorn
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn says the team's ramped up defensive effort has been crucial for the Bolts through their first two series of the postseason run.
