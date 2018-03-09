Adam Erne on game approach: ‘We wanted a shot mentality’

Tampa Bay Lightning's Adam Erne said the Bolts had a shooting mentality tonight and were aggressive on forechecks. #GoBolts

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Watch 'Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special' on FOX Sports Florida

Watch 'Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special' on FOX Sports Florida

1 hr ago

Birthday boy Bob Boughner breaks down Thursday's victory

Birthday boy Bob Boughner breaks down Thursday's victory

13 hours ago

Nick Bjugstad: We're rolling here

Nick Bjugstad: We're rolling here

13 hours ago

Roberto Luongo wants Panthers to take advantage of opportunities

Roberto Luongo wants Panthers to take advantage of opportunities

13 hours ago

Michael Haley joins Panthers LIVE after a big shutout win

Michael Haley joins Panthers LIVE after a big shutout win

13 hours ago

Keith Yandle says Panthers are doing their best to win each shift

Keith Yandle says Panthers are doing their best to win each shift

13 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»