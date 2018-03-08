Heat reflect on Dwyane Wade’s visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Erik Spoelstra, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder reflect on the leadership and impact of Dwyane Wade after his visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.
