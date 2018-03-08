Aaron Gordon: It felt like they gave them the game
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon was very frustrated after Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, saying it is disappointing that they didn't even get a chance to win the game.
- Aaron Gordon
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Pacific
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Nikola Vucevic: I think the NBA needs to look into that rule
2 hours ago
Aaron Gordon: It felt like they gave them the game
2 hours ago
Frank Vogel on late ruling: Common sense would have you re-do the possession
2 hours ago
Lisa Leslie says late whistle mars end of Magic-Lakers game
2 hours ago
Positive attitude, renewed focus helping Panthers grab points
7 hours ago
Lightning welcome Vladislav Namestnikov back to town against visiting Rangers
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149