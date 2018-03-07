Blake Snell wants to be more aggressive in attacking hitters
Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell says he liked where his fastball and changeup were working Wednesday afternoon but that he wants to get better about attacking hitters early in counts.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Nikola Vucevic: I think the NBA needs to look into that rule
2 hours ago
Aaron Gordon: It felt like they gave them the game
2 hours ago
Frank Vogel on late ruling: Common sense would have you re-do the possession
2 hours ago
Lisa Leslie says late whistle mars end of Magic-Lakers game
3 hours ago
Positive attitude, renewed focus helping Panthers grab points
7 hours ago
Lightning welcome Vladislav Namestnikov back to town against visiting Rangers
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149