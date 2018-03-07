Carlos Gomez excited to be joining Rays
Outfielder Carlos Gomez says he is excited to be joining the Tampa Bay Rays and explains what he can bring to the ball club.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Jon Cooper was impressed with the game-winning goal
1 hr ago
MUST-SEE: Brayden Point uses nasty toe drag before netting OT winner
1 hr ago
Brayden Point on his amazing game-winning goal
1 hr ago
Tyler Johnson says you can’t afford to spot teams any points
1 hr ago
Anton Stralman: There’s a lot of details we still need to work on
1 hr ago
J.T. Miller: Good teams find a way to win no matter what
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149