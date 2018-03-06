Erik Spoelstra commends Heat’s professional approach Monday night

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team has the right energy from the start of the game Monday night in a big home win over the Phoenix Suns.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Heat begin critical series of games by finishing off a back-to-back

Heat begin critical series of games by finishing off a back-to-back

15 hours ago

Evan Fournier after 4-for-18 shooting night: There's not much to say

Evan Fournier after 4-for-18 shooting night: There's not much to say

16 hours ago

Jonathan Isaac feeling ready to take on more minutes

Jonathan Isaac feeling ready to take on more minutes

16 hours ago

Frank Vogel says Magic were in a bad rhythm all night

Frank Vogel says Magic were in a bad rhythm all night

16 hours ago

Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac shows growth despite loss to Jazz

Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac shows growth despite loss to Jazz

16 hours ago

Erik Spoelstra commends Heat's professional approach Monday night

Erik Spoelstra commends Heat's professional approach Monday night

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»