Luke Babbitt feeling comfortable back with Heat
Video Details
Kristen Hewitt chats with forward Luke Babbitt after Monday's victory about his 3-point stroke, his comfort level being back with the Miami Heat and the dominance of Hassan Whiteside.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Heat begin critical series of games by finishing off a back-to-back
15 hours ago
Evan Fournier after 4-for-18 shooting night: There's not much to say
16 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac feeling ready to take on more minutes
16 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic were in a bad rhythm all night
16 hours ago
Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac shows growth despite loss to Jazz
16 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra commends Heat's professional approach Monday night
17 hours ago