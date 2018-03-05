Flyers Gostisbehere set up event for Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team

Video Details

Philadelphia Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere who went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas talks about setting up an event for Stoneman Douglas's hockey team to attend today's game. #MSDStrong

