James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity
Video Details
Miami Heat forward James Johnson says the team knew it had to get back to its identity Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Panthers try to make it 6 straight wins with Flyers in town
Just now
James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity
15 mins ago
Erik Spoelstra: Everyone had to have impactful minutes tonight
1 hr ago
Mario Hezonja: We all knew what we had to do
1 hr ago
Frank Vogel: We’re trying to build a winning culture
1 hr ago
Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies
1 hr ago