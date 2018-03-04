Kelly Olynyk joins Benji Karp, Jason Jackson in the studio

Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk sits down with Benji Karp and Jason Jackson to share his thoughts on the fourth quarter Saturday night and the team thriving amid lineup changes.

