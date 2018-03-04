Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies
Video Details
- East
- Evan Fournier
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Jonathan Isaac
- Memphis Grizzlies
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
-
Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier tells Dante Marchitelli how the Magic got the win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and shares his thoughts on his teammate Jonathan Isaac and the upcoming road trip.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Panthers try to make it 6 straight wins with Flyers in town
Just now
James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity
15 mins ago
Erik Spoelstra: Everyone had to have impactful minutes tonight
1 hr ago
Mario Hezonja: We all knew what we had to do
1 hr ago
Frank Vogel: We’re trying to build a winning culture
1 hr ago
Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies
1 hr ago