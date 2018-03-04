Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies

Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier tells Dante Marchitelli how the Magic got the win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and shares his thoughts on his teammate Jonathan Isaac and the upcoming road trip.

