Alex Killorn encouraged by what Lightning showed vs. Flyers
- Alex Killorn
- Atlantic
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Steven Stamkos
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn discusses his long pass that helped set up Steven Stamkos' goal in the third period and says the team has to better in first periods on this homestand.
