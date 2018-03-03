Jon Cooper liked Lightning’s resiliency against Flyers
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says the team had a pretty poor first period but that he liked how the team was able to feed off the energy of the crowd in coming up with a thrilling win.
