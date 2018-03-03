Steven Stamkos got his mom a 5-point game for her birthday
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos discusses his five-point effort on Saturday afternoon -- his mother's birthday, no less -- and explains the impact of Nikita Kucherov's return.
