Victor Hedman: We’re proud of how we battled back today

Video Details

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman sits down with Brian Engblom after a high-scoring shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Panthers try to make it 6 straight wins with Flyers in town

Panthers try to make it 6 straight wins with Flyers in town

15 mins ago

James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity

James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity

1 hr ago

Erik Spoelstra: Everyone had to have impactful minutes tonight

Erik Spoelstra: Everyone had to have impactful minutes tonight

1 hr ago

Mario Hezonja: We all knew what we had to do

Mario Hezonja: We all knew what we had to do

1 hr ago

Frank Vogel: We’re trying to build a winning culture

Frank Vogel: We’re trying to build a winning culture

1 hr ago

Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies

Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»