Jonathan Huberdeau: We wanna get a spot in the playoffs
Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau joins the FOX Sports desk to talk about Friday night’s win over the Buffalo Sabres, the playoffs, his teammates and their ongoing game of rugby.
