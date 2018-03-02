Rays’ Blake Snell feeling more prepared entering season
Video Details
Starter Blake Snell allowed 1 run on 1 hit and 1 walk, while striking out 2 over 2 innings in the Tampa Bay Rays' 9-2 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
