Lightning set to host surging Flyers in Saturday matinee

Video Details

FOX Sports Sun's Paul Kennedy and Bobby Taylor look ahead to the Tampa Bay Lightning's Saturday matinee vs. the Philadelphia Flyers.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Panthers try to make it 6 straight wins with Flyers in town

Panthers try to make it 6 straight wins with Flyers in town

15 mins ago

James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity

James Johnson: We had to get back to our identity

1 hr ago

Erik Spoelstra: Everyone had to have impactful minutes tonight

Erik Spoelstra: Everyone had to have impactful minutes tonight

1 hr ago

Mario Hezonja: We all knew what we had to do

Mario Hezonja: We all knew what we had to do

2 hours ago

Frank Vogel: We’re trying to build a winning culture

Frank Vogel: We’re trying to build a winning culture

2 hours ago

Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies

Evan Fournier on Saturday night’s win over Grizzlies

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»