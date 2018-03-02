‘Inside the Magic: In the Community’ sneak peek
'Inside the Magic: In the Community,' premiering March 3 on FOX Sports Florida, invites viewers to take a look at the Magic's philanthropic efforts, from player appearances during the holidays, to spreading the message of health and fitness during 'Magic Fit Week.'
